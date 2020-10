St Thomas’ completed 3 in a row of county senior hurling championships and won their fifth title in all following a thrilling 1-14 to 0-15 win over Turloughmore in Athenry. Niall Canavam reports:

After the game Niall got reaction from the St Thomas’ camp, including county star David Burke, Eanna Burke, full back Fintan Burke, Evan Duggan, David Sherry and Captain Conor Cooney who was also named Man of the Match…