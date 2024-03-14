St. Raphael’s Loughrea vs St. Kieran’s Kilkenny (All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final Preview with Francis Forde)

Share story:

St. Raphael’s Loughrea head to Croke Park on Saturday (16th March) looking to end Galway’s 29-year wait for the Dr. Croke Cup when they take on defending champions St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Final.

The Galway school were champions in 1995 when a Kevin Broderick hat-trick was instrumental in a 5-10 to 3-5 success over Cork’s Midleton CBS at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds.

It’s the county’s only win in 12 final appearances going back to 1966, including Presentation Athenry’s 3-13 to 0-12 defeat to the Kilkenny school last year.

St. Raphael’s produced a stunning 1-20 to 3-13 success over Nenagh CBS in the semi-final two weeks ago. St. Kieran’s beat their predecessors Ardscoil Rís 1-19 to 0-14.

Francis Forde is the St. Raphael’s joint manager along with Ronan Hardiman. Francis has been speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.