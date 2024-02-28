St. Raphael’s Loughrea vs Nenagh CBS (All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Semi-Final Preview with Francis Forde)

After a four week wait, Connacht champions St. Raphael’s Loughrea return to Dr. Croke Cup action on Saturday (2nd March 2024) when they take on Munster title holders Nenagh CBS in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Final.

The Ronan Hardiman & Francis Forde managed side clinched their ninth provincial crown, and first since 2020, with a 0-14 to 0-12 victory over Presentation College Athenry in Ballinasloe on the February Bank Holiday weekend.

Nenagh CBS secured a first ever Harty Cup with a late winner against Limerick’s Ard Scoil Rís. And they followed that up two weeks later with a 3-19 to 2-11 quarter-final victory over Kilkenny CBS.

Both teams have won the All-Ireland once. St. Raphael’s back in 1995; Nenagh in 2012. The prize for the winners of the semi-final is an All-Ireland final appearance in Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day against St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny or Ard Scoil Rís.

Leading up the game, Francis Forde has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tulla on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.