This Saturday sees St Raphael’s College Loughrea take on St Kieran’s College Kilkenny in the Quarter Final of the All-Ireland Post Primary schools Senior A Hurling Championship in Nenagh. (Throw in – 2pm).

St Raphael’s lost out to Pres Athenry in the Connacht Final and are now looking to overcome a famous name in Kilkenny Hurling.

Their Manager Franny Forde spoke to John Mulligan.