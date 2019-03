St Raphaels, Loughrea will look to land the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling title on Saturday when they take on Kilkenny side Castlecomer CC in Tullamore at 1pm.

After a 1-21 to 1-13 victory over Claregalway College in the Connacht Final, St Raphaels then defeated St Patricks Maghera from Derry by 3-15 to 2-17 in the All Ireland Semi-Final and their manager Francis Forde has been telling Sean Walsh preparations have gone well…