St Raphaels crowned All-Ireland Junior B Camogie champions

Having won the Junior C All-Ireland last year, St Raphaels College Loughrea were crowned All-Ireland Junior B Camogie champions this afternoon in Rathdowney, Co Laois after an absorbing final where they eventually overcame Gorey Community School from Wexford on a 2-14 to 3-7 scoreline. The Galway side had the better of the opening quarter and early goals by corner forwards Lauren Morgan and Amelie Grogan from Craughwell put St Raphaels 2-3 to 0-4 ahead. Gorey hit a purple patch before half-time and scored two goals to reduce the gap, but St Raphaels stayed in front thanks to the free-taking of Katie Murray (Captain) from Kilconieron and full-forward Leah Behan from Davitts. St Raphaels led 2-9 to 2-5 at half-time, but Gorey again came back into the game in the third quarter and led by 3-7 to 2-9 until three frees from Katie Murray and a fine effort from play from Lauren Morgan sent St Raphaels on their way to victory.

The Player of the Match was Rhea Sestak from Shamrocks at centre forward for Raphaels who put in a superb all-round display that proved the difference. The St Raphaels team was managed by teachers John Hardiman and Tara Healy, and the Cup was presented by another St Raphaels teacher Martina Harkin on behalf of the All-Ireland Colleges executive.

Gorey Community School were managed by former All-Ireland winners Mary Lacey and Helena Jacob, whose Vice-Principal was former Wexford hurler Rory Jacob.