St Raphaels College wins All-Ireland PPS Senior B Camogie Title – Report and Reaction

It was a special Saturday for St Raphaels College Loughrea as they won the All-Ireland PPS Senior B Camogie title with a thrilling 3-6 to 1-9 win over St Mary’s New Ross in Abbeyleix.

Eanna O’Reilly reports.

After the game, Team Manager Tara Healy spoke to John Mulligan