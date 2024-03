LIVE STREAM: All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final St Raphaels College Loughrea v St Kieran’s Kilkenny

Join us for the live online stream of the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final, St Raphaels College Loughrea v St Kieran’s Kilkenny. The action kicks off at 1:00pm in Croke Park. Don’t miss out on the excitement—join us from 12:50pm for exclusive pre-match analysis and commentary provided by Sean Walsh and Martina Harkin.