2 March 2024

St Raphaels book place in All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final

St Raphaels book place in All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Final

St Raphaels College Loughrea will face St Kierans of Kilkenny in the Final of the All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling Championship following a dramatic one-point win over Nenagh CBS in Tulla.

It will be their fourth appearance in the decider.

St Kierans beat Ard Scoil Ris in their Semi-Final by 1-19 to 0-14

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary from Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Gordon Duane.

Presented by John Mulligan

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to the St Raphaels Captain Paddy MacCarthaigh

Sean also spoke to St Raphaels Manager Francis Forde

