St Paul’s Oughterard made it a historic Triple Crown of Connacht PPS Senior Football Titles on Saturday afternoon after beating Balla Secondary School after Extra Time in the Senior C Final played at the Connacht GAA Centre.

Their 4-8 to 2-8 win meant that the Connacht PPS Senior A, B and C Football titles were all won by Galway Schools on the same day.

Tommy Devane reports: