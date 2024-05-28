St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United will go 10 games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this Friday (31st May 2024) if they avoid defeat to Stephen Kenny’s St. Patrick’s Athletic.

It’s a repeat of the opening game of the season when the Inchicore side nicked a 1-0 victory in Eamonn Deacy Park thanks to a Jamie Lennon third minute goal.

But the Saints have struggled for form since bringing in the ex-Ireland manager three games ago to replace Jon Daly. And they currently sit in seventh spot on 20 points, seven behind Galway in fourth who have two games in hand.

The last time Galway United played St. Pat’s in a competitive game away from home, goals from Jonah Aynunga and Eoin McCormack sent the Tribesmen into the FAI Cup quarter-finals following a 2-0 win in August 2017.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Kick-off at Richmond Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.