Galway Bay FM

31 May 2024



St. Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

St. Patrick’s Athletic 2-1 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United’s nine-match unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division ended on Friday (31st May 2024) when Alex Nolan’s goal two minutes from time gave Stephen Kenny his first win as Saints boss in Richmond Park.

Mason Melia’s 35th-minute strike gave the hosts the lead at half-time but Francely Lombato equalised for the Tribesmen before Nolan’s winning goal.

The result leaves Galway United in fifth place on 27 points.

After the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield reflected on the result with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Colin Hawkins and we join them early in the first half.

Galway United’s next game is away to Derry City next Friday (7th June 2024).  Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is 7.45pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

