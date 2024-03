St. Killian’s Antrim 4-16 Portumna Community School 2-16 (All-Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Semi-Final Report & Reaction)

Portumna Community School missed out on making an All-Ireland Senior B Hurling Final appearance on Saturday (2nd March) when they went down to Antrim’s, St. Killian’s in the semi-final in Darver.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy got the thoughts of Portumna manager Michael Mullins.