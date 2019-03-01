St Josephs The Bish Beaten in U19 A Boys Final

U19 A Boys All Ireland Schools League Final

St Malachy’s College (Belfast): 52 St Joseph’s The Bish (Galway): 43

CJ Fulton was the hero of the hour for St Malachy’s Belfast in the U19 A Boys All Ireland Schools League final this afternoon, as a superb second half display from the talented young point guard saw him notch a whopping 25 points across the two quarters, to finish with 28 in total, to see his side home to a 52-43 point victory over St Joseph’s The Bish.

A neck-in-neck first quarter saw the sides all level at 14 points apiece at the end of the period, with Cormac O’Rourke, Conor McDonnell and Conor Ryan getting the scoring underway in style for the Malachy’s, but were matched score for score at the other end by The Bish, with captain James Connaire, Liam Nolan and James Cummins all on target for the Galway side.

The second quarter was just the same, with scores at a premium for both sides as the defences began to get on top, with O’Rourke, McDonnell and CJ Fulton continuing to keep the Malachy’s scoring ticking over, but again, another big three-pointer from Cummins at the other end, along with big scores from Nolan, saw the Bish into a one-point lead going in at half time, 22-23.

CJ Fulton went off in the third quarter though, as with The Bish pulling away slightly in the opening minutes to lead by eight, 22-30, two huge three-pointers in a row from Fulton brought the game right back into the melting pot, and he score all eleven of their third quarter points, including another big three-pointer. At the other end though The Bish were just as determined, Connaire, Cummins and Nolan were all on the mark, and a huge three-pointer from Nolan followed by a good score from Kiernan saw them lead by two going into the last, 33-35.

A huge fourth quarter was expected and it certainly delivered, with scores from Ryan and Fulton edging Malachy’s back into the lead by two. Connaire was on hand at the other end to tie it all up once more, and even though Fulton edged his side out in front again, Connaire again responded with a superbly taken score. It was Fulton once more who stretched the lead back out, and with scores from O’Rourke and another Fulton three-pointer following, Malachy’s opened up a 48-43 point lead. Scores from Fulton and O’Rourke followed to seal the game and see home a memorable win for the Belfast College.

ST MALACHY’S COLLEGE (BELFAST): CJ Fulton (28), Niall Hurson, Conor Eastwood, Conn Doherty, Conor Ryan (6), Cormac O’Rourke (9), Conor McDonnell (6), Ryan Scott, Callum Rocks, Conor Cooke (3)

ST JOSEPH’S THE BISH (GALWAY): James Cummins (8), Iarlaith O’Sullivan, Darragh Mannion, James Wall, Brian Chege, Liam Nolan (15), James Connaire (11), Matthew Sweeney, Aaron Kiernan (7), Daniel Hackett, Chioera Okeke (2), Thomas Togher, Patrick McDonnell, Zak Lally

MVP: CJ Fulton (Malachy’s)