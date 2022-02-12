St Jarlath’s Tuam win Connacht PPS Senior A Football Title – Commentary and reaction

St Jarlath’s College Tuam won their 49th Senior A Connacht Title this afternoon overcoming St Colmans Claremorris by 3-6 to 0-9 at Tuam Stadium.

This afternoon’s win was their first Connacht Senior A Title since 2012.

Here is the Commentary of the game with Ollie Turner and Diarmuid Blake

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to the St Jarlaths College Captain Sean Bermingham and Man of the Match Paddy Egan.

Ollie also got the reaction of Andrew Carney, a member of the St Jarlaths Management team.

They now face Naas CBS in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Naas won the Leinster Title last weekend beating Maynooth by 0-14 to 2-7.

The St Jarlath’s team before today’s Connacht PPS Senior A Final