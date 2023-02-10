St Cuans Castleblakney looking to dethrone defending champions in Senior D Football Final

St Cuans Castleblakney face defending champions Our Lady’s Belmullet in the Connacht PPS Senior D Football Final tomorrow in Fr O’Hara Park in Charlestown (Throw in – 12.30pm)

It has been a good year for the school with good performances in the championship including a late win over Jesus and Mary Secondary School Enniscrone in the Semi-Final but they face a team who had a comfortable win over Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain An Cheathru Rua in the last four.

John Mulligan has been speaking to the St Cuan’s Manager (And ironically Belmullet man) Ger McDonnell ahead of the final.