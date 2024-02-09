St. Cuan’s Castleblakeney vs Roscommon CC (Connacht PPS Senior D Football Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Ger McDonnell)

St. Cuan’s College, Castleblakeney clash with Roscommon Community College on Saturday (10th February) in the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Final.

The Galway side edged their opponents during the group stages and will be hoping to go one better than last year’s final defeat.

St. Cuan’s beat St. Patrick’s College (6-11 to 1-14) and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarán An Cheathru Rua (2-13 to 1-13) in the semi-final.

Leading up to the game, St. Cuan’s Castleblakeney manager Ger McDonnell has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 5.30pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.