St. Clare’s CS, Manorhamilton & Rice College, Westport win Post Primary Schools Connacht Futsal Finals

The FAI Post Primary Schools Connacht Futsal Finals for First Year Boys & Girls took place this afternoon (November 20) in the IT Sligo.

The scholars from Rice College, Westport (Boys) and St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton (Girls) will both carry the hopes of a Connacht victory into the National Finals ‪on Thursday, December 5 in the WIT Arena, Waterford.

There was great excitement in the air as the winners of Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway regions, descended upon the Sligo venue to compete for provincial honours.

In the boys section, there was a tightly contested battle among Summerhill College, Sligo, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Rice College, Westport, Glenamaddy Community School and St. Clare’s Comprehensive were all setting high expectations of one another to advance to the day’s final.

The Westport side were too strong for the opposition this afternoon and with four wins from four, took the top spot while runners up Coláiste Bhaile Cháir were awarded runners up spot for their endeavours

In the girl’s section, there was no shortage of talent with Davitt College, Castlebar, St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Ursuline College, Sligo and Glenamaddy Community School all in the hunt for silverware.

Another show stopping performance from the Leitrim side, saw the St. Clare’s crew win all four games with Ursuline College claiming runners up with three victories in the group.

All ten teams who took part on the day represented their school with pride as Schools Futsal continues to grow and thrive across the province.

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Sligo – Summerhill College 4 2 0 2 8 13 -5 6 2 Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 4 3 0 1 16 7 9 9 3 Mayo – Rice College Westport 4 4 0 0 21 4 17 12 4 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 4 1 0 3 9 19 -10 3 5 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 4 0 0 4 8 19 -11 0

Time Fixtures Court 11.00 Sligo – Summerhill College 0 1 Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 1 11.20 Mayo – Rice College Westport 4 1 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 1 11:40 Sligo – Summerhill College 4 2 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 1 12.00 Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 9 1 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 1 12.20 Mayo – Rice College Westport 9 1 Sligo – Summerhill College 1 12:40 Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 5 2 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 1 1.00 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 1 4 Mayo – Rice College Westport 1 1.20 Sligo – Summerhill College 3 1 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 1 1.40 Mayo – Rice College Westport 4 1 Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 1 2.00 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 6 3 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 1

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Mayo – Davitt College 4 1 1 2 4 9 -5 4 2 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 4 4 0 0 11 1 10 12 3 Galway – Salerno 4 1 0 3 5 7 -2 3 4 Sligo – Ursuline College 4 3 0 1 11 9 2 9 5 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 1

Time Fixtures Court 11.00 Mayo – Davitt College 0 3 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 2 11.20 Galway – Salerno 1 2 Sligo – Ursuline College 2 11:40 Mayo – Davitt College 0 0 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 2 12.00 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 4 0 Sligo – Ursuline College 2 12.20 Galway – Salerno 0 2 Mayo – Davitt College 2 12:40 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 1 0 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 2 1.00 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 0 3 Galway – Salerno 2 1.20 Mayo – Davitt College 2 6 Sligo – Ursuline College 2 1.40 Galway – Salerno 1 3 Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive 2 2.00 Sligo – Ursuline College 3 2 Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS 2

POST PRIMARY SCHOOLS FUTSAL DATES

Provincial Finals:

Leinster Girls November 12 National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

Leinster Boys November 13 National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

Ulster November 13 AURA Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Munster November 19 Waterford IT Sports Arena

Connacht November 20 IT Sligo

National Final: December 5 Waterford IT Sports Arena