St. Clare’s CS, Manorhamilton & Rice College, Westport win Post Primary Schools Connacht Futsal Finals

By
Sport GBFM
-

The FAI Post Primary Schools Connacht Futsal Finals for First Year Boys & Girls took place this afternoon (November 20) in the IT Sligo.  

The scholars from Rice College, Westport (Boys) and St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton (Girls) will both carry the hopes of a Connacht victory into the National Finals ‪on Thursday, December 5 in the WIT Arena, Waterford.  

There was great excitement in the air as the winners of Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway regions, descended upon the Sligo venue to compete for provincial honours.

In the boys section, there was a tightly contested battle among Summerhill College, Sligo, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Rice College, Westport, Glenamaddy Community School and St. Clare’s Comprehensive were all setting high expectations of one another to advance to the day’s final.

The Westport side were too strong for the opposition this afternoon and with four wins from four, took the top spot while runners up Coláiste Bhaile Cháir were awarded runners up spot for their endeavours

In the girl’s section, there was no shortage of talent with Davitt College, Castlebar, St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Salerno Secondary School, Salthill, Ursuline College, Sligo and Glenamaddy Community School all in the hunt for silverware.

Another show stopping performance from the Leitrim side, saw the St. Clare’s crew win all four games with Ursuline College claiming runners up with three victories in the group.

All ten teams who took part on the day represented their school with pride as Schools Futsal continues to grow and thrive across the province.

  PWDLFAGDPts
1Sligo – Summerhill College4202813-56
2Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair430116799
3Mayo – Rice College Westport44002141712
4Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS4103919-103
5Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive4004819-110
TimeFixturesCourt
11.00Sligo – Summerhill College01Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair1
11.20Mayo – Rice College Westport41Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS1
11:40Sligo – Summerhill College42Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive1
12.00Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair91Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS1
12.20Mayo – Rice College Westport91Sligo – Summerhill College1
12:40Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair52Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive1
1.00Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive14Mayo – Rice College Westport1
1.20Sligo – Summerhill College31Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS1
1.40Mayo – Rice College Westport41Galway -Colaiste Bhaile Chlair1
2.00Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS63Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive1
  PWDLFAGDPts
1Mayo – Davitt College411249-54
2Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive44001111012
3Galway – Salerno410357-23
4Sligo – Ursuline College430111929
5Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS401327-51
TimeFixturesCourt
11.00Mayo – Davitt College03Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive2
11.20Galway – Salerno12Sligo – Ursuline College2
11:40Mayo – Davitt College00Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS2
12.00Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive40Sligo – Ursuline College2
12.20Galway – Salerno02Mayo – Davitt College2
12:40Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive10Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS2
1.00Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS03Galway – Salerno2
1.20Mayo – Davitt College26Sligo – Ursuline College2
1.40Galway – Salerno13Leitrim – St. Clare’s Comprehensive2
2.00Sligo – Ursuline College32Roscommon – Glenamaddy CS2

POST PRIMARY SCHOOLS FUTSAL DATES

Provincial Finals:

Leinster Girls                      November 12                      National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

Leinster Boys                     November 13                      National Basketball Arena, Tallaght

Ulster                                   November 13                      AURA Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Munster                              November 19                      Waterford IT Sports Arena

Connacht                             November 20                     IT Sligo

National Final:                   December 5  Waterford IT Sports Arena

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR