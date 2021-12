St Brendans will hope to join Kilkerrin/Clonberne as ladies Connacht Club Champions this weekend when they take on Eastern Harps from Sligo in the Junior Final this Saturday in Ballyhaunis at 1pm.

The Ballygar/Newbridge based club beat Davitts in the Semi-Final by 2-14 to 0-3 while their opponents beat both St Barry’s from Roscommon and Dromahair from Leitrim on their way to the final.

It has all the hallmarks of being an exciting game and their manager John Kilroy spoke to John Mulligan