St. Brendan’s Host Strictly Come Dancing For New GAA Grounds Development

St. Brendan’s are holding a fundraiser for their GAA Grounds Development on Friday April 9th and Saturday April 10th.

The “Strictly Come Dancing” competition will be held in The Mattie McDonagh Centre, Ballygar.

Over the two nights, our local dancing celebrity couples will compete in front of three celebrity judges including Galway Football Star, Shane Walsh and former Roscommon Star Goalkeeper Shane Curran.

Celebrity Master of Ceremonies, Ollie Turner & Ronan Lardner, Galway Bay FM, will compere proceedings.

There will be plenty of raffle prizes on the night also.

A full bar will be on hand for those who get a little thirsty. Over 18s only.

This eagerly awaited event will be two nights of great fun and frolics with plenty of bragging rights on offer.

Tickets are available now from Centra and The Bon Bon, Ballygar or The Shiven Inn Newbridge.

Great Fun for a Great Cause.