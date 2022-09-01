St Bernard’s FC Celebrate 50 Years this weekend

St Bernard’s FC, based in Abbeyknockmoy, are celebrating a special milestone this weekend as the club reached 50 years in existence.

The celebration will be held at O’Donohoe’s Pub in Abbeyknockmoy where they will be celebrating and honouring their founders and many of those who have helped and supported the club over the past 50 years.

A hot meal will be provided as well as a raffle on the night.

Music to be provided by “Don’t Do Hugs”

Event begins at 8pm.

Gary Considine has been speaking to John Mulligan about it.