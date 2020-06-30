SSE Airtricity League To return on July 31st

The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the SSE Airtricity League will resume from July 31st with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

Following a meeting at Abbottstown this morning, the NLEC has written to all clubs informing them that it has decided on Option one of the four options available for a resumption of the SSE Airtricity League.

Option one maintains the current position with the League to resume as planned with two rounds of fixtures, 18 in total, and counting results of matches played to date. One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one club automatically relegated.

A Play-Off will take place between the ninth placed Premier Division club and the winner of the First Division play-off series involving the teams that finish 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in the First Division.

The winner of the Play-Off will play in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in the 2021 season. The SSE Airtricity League is set to resume on July 31st and fixtures will be announced in due course.