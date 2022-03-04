SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division Fixtures Update

A general view of the match ball before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Shelbourne at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There have been a number of fixture changes confirmed in the SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division.

Following the postponement of the two Premier Division fixtures on the opening weekend of the season, both matches have been rescheduled. Finn Harps v Drogheda United will take place on Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 8pm and Sligo Rovers v Bohemians on Tuesday, April 5, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Also in the Premier Division, Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic & Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers have both been rescheduled. Originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, both fixtures will now take place on Monday, May 9 due to their participation in European competitions. UCD AFC v Bohemians, scheduled for Friday, March 18, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 5pm.

On Monday, April 18, four fixtures will kick-off at an earlier time. Shelbourne v Bohemians will start at 3pm, UCD v St. Patrick’s Athletic will kick-off at 5pm, Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers is now scheduled for 6pm and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk is set for 7pm.

UCD v Shamrock Rovers, originally scheduled for Friday, May 20, will now take place on Thursday, May 19, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

In the First Division, the Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers fixture, which was postponed on Saturday, February 19, will now take place on Tuesday, April 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Also, two Longford Town fixtures have been brought forward from Saturday to Friday on their respective weekends. Longford Town v Galway United will now take place on Friday, March 25 whilst Longford Town v Bray Wanderers is set for Friday, June 10.

Treaty United v Athlone Town, which was postponed on Friday, February 25, will now take place on Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 7.45pm

Treaty United v Cork City, scheduled for Friday, March 18, has been brought forward to kick-off at 3pm whilst on Monday, April 18, Waterford v Cork City will now kick-off at 2pm whilst Bray Wanderers v Longford Town will now take place at 3.30pm.

Three fixtures have also been brought forward on Monday, May 2 with Waterford v Athlone Town scheduled for 2pm whilst Cork City v Treaty United and Galway United v Longford Town are both scheduled for 5pm.

Download the updated Premier Division fixture list here

Download the updated First Division fixture list here

