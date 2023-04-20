SQUASH: Five Galway Players to Represent Ireland in Edinburgh

Five Galway players will represent Ireland this weekend (21st – 23rd April) in Edinburgh in the 5 Nations Squash tournament.

Galway to be well represented at the 5 Nations Squash tournament in Edinburgh from April 21st to April 23rd.

The Irish Junior Squash teams have been selected after a highly competitive year of tournaments in every province. These players have shown commitment and determination throughout the season and come out on top.

The entire boys U13 Irish team is made up of four players from Galway Lawn Tennis Club (GLTC) Eoin Mullery, Ben Lynch, David Connell and Jack Clery.

Ben’s twin sister Lucy Lynch is also representing Ireland girls U13 along with Laya Sabry (Sutton LTC) and Rebecca Day (Waterford)

These players are a credit to their super squash coach Dave Noone in GLTC who has harnessed their ability and competitive spirit and they are proud and excited to represent their club and country.

Quote from their coach in Galway Dave Noone

“I’m delighted for this group of talented athletes, they’ve worked hard over the years and playing for Ireland is as high an award you ask for. Hopefully it’s just the start of great things to come!”

For contact details,

“Anyone interested in joining the successful junior squash program at Galway Lawn Tennis Club, email [email protected]