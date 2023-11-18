Squads finalised for Girls’ Interprovincial series

The 2023 FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial series kicks off in the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh next weekend (Friday, November 24).

The three-day tournament will see sixty-eight of the top players in Irish Schools line out from all corners of the Country as they compete for their Province and possibly make the cut for International assessment next month.

This tournament will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International Development squad of 18 players who will compete in the Bob Docherty Cup. In 2024, the Republic of Ireland will host the tournament in Athlone Town during the Easter Break.

All eyes will be on the Interprovincial series to scout for the best talent on display within our network of post primary schools. The event will see six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw. The format leaves for an exciting finale in the Sunday morning outings.

An incredible 12 players will return from last season.

Reigning Champions Munster will have Eleanor BLAKE (Laurel Hill Secondary School), Madison McGUANE (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Eva LOFTUS (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick) and goalkeeper Sarah DOYLE (Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Suir) all starring again for Barry Ryan’s charges.

Emma DILLON (Coláiste Éinde, Salthill) and Abbie DUFFY (Presentation College, Athenry) are the Connacht duo returning to the Capital for Dom Coll’s charges.

The Leinster side has a sole survivor from 2023 with Keelin COMISKEY (St. Mac Dara’s Community College, Templeogue) making a welcome return.

Ulster should have an impressive six starlets present but Casey Smith (Loreto College, Cavan) picked up a late injury and is out of contention for the tournament. However, the famous five for Paddy McDaid’s team will see Sorcha KEYS, Holly McCARRON (Deele College, Raphoe), Sophie DOHERTY (Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny), Mia O’DONNELL (Rosses Community School, Dungloe) and Abbie SHEILS (Coláiste Dún na Rí, Kingscourt) combining their talents yet again.

McGuane will be one to watch as she was capped for the Republic of Ireland Schools last season and was also involved with the Republic of Ireland Under 16s having scored against Scotland on Thursday. She will captain the Munster side this weekend. Another promising young scholar is Leinster defender Keelin Comiskey (St. Mac Dara’s Community College) who also featured in the double header against Scotland. The experience gained by these two youngsters will be invaluable to them going forward.

Munster retained their title last season and are looking to complete an impressive three in-a-row next Sunday afternoon. Ryan’s squad dismissed Connacht in the opening match with Schools International Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick) and Ciara Breslin (Presentation SS, Thurles) netting the goals as Lily Anne O’Meara (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré) picked up POTM. Their fine form continued with their penultimate outing against Ulster. Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally) was outstanding for Munster and opened the scoring for her team. Her endeavours saw her named POTM. Further goals came courtesy of Ciara Breslin, and a brace from Leah McGrath. Munster only needed a draw against Leinster in the final game. Grace Hogan (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary) converted the only goal of the game mid-way through the first half to secure the silverware with Chloe Wallace picking up the POTM accolade for the team. Ryan will be hoping for another strong exhibition of football from the reigning Champions.

The other Provinces have also undergone a rigorous trial process and have been putting the finishing touches to their final squads in the past few weeks. Based on the players selected, this year’s tournament should be a thrilling affair.

Leinster last won the trophy in 2019 and 2018 but the three in a row eluded them following the COVID-19 break. Connacht won the elusive competition in 2017 while Ulster have waited 13 years for top spot. No doubt all management teams will have their teams primed for some exciting and competitive football.

As the excitement mounts for this year’s contest, Connacht will open the series when they take on Leinster at 3pm on Friday afternoon while Munster will kick off their title defence against Ulster at 4.30pm. Following the initial games, a draw will be made on Friday evening for Saturday’s pairings which kick off at 1pm and 2.30pm. The conclusion of the tournament will see the penultimate game on Sunday at 10.30am while the final game will commence an hour later.

INTERPROVINCIAL PANELS

CONNACHT | Jane Brennan, Abbie Duffy (Presentation College, Athenry), Emma Dillon, Abi Gilligan (Coláiste Éinde, Salthill), Jasmine Treacy (Coláiste na Coiribe, Baile na mBúrcach), Sophie Byrne, Chloe Glynn (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone), Holly O’Leary, Ruby Carroll, Ana Conway (Salerno Jesus and Mary Secondary School, Salthill), Kate Barrett (Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill), Ellen Gilmartin, Amber Gray Harrigan (Mercy College, Sligo), Anna McGough (Claregalway College), Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone), Grace Devaney (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Rebecca McGrath (Dunmore Community School)

MANAGEMENT | Dom Coll, Lucy Smith (Presentation College, Athenry) Stephen Lacken (St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross), Darren Conroy (Coláiste Éinde, Salthill)

LEINSTER | Lucy Doyle Farrington (St. Mary’s College, Arklow), Sophie Hardy (Mount Anville Secondary School), Keelin Comiskey (St. Mac Dara’s Community College), Isabella Talotti (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Roisin Bradley (Heywood Community School, Laois), Lara Dallaghan (Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Dalkey), Sarah Reynolds (Ard Scoil Chiaráin Naofa, Clara), Maisie Quinn (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous), Ciara Milton (St. Leoi’s College, Carlow), Kassie McLoughlin (Pobalscoil Neasáin, Baldoyle), Alice Buggie (St. Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge), Karla Moore (Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane), Grace Moore (Killinarden Community School, Tallaght), Emma Mooney (Tullamore College), Robyn Loughran (Coláiste Chill Mhantáin), Kate Gayson (Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin), Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon)

MANAGEMENT | Rob Ellison (St. Raphaela’s SS, Stillorgan), Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford) Della Doherty (Student), Maeve Williams (Student), Teegan Lynch (Student)

MUNSTER | Sarah Doyle (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick on Suir), Anabel Mulcaire Quille (Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale), Lexi Wynne, Kaitlyn Delahunty (Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré), Holly O’Hagan (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Mioda O’Shea (St. Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh), Sophia Redmond (St. Aloysius’ College, Carrigtwohill), Eleanor Blake (Laurel Hill Secondary School, Limerick), Jessica Meade (Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastle West), Molly Kirwan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Eva Loftus (Laurel Holl Coláiste, Limerick), Leah Hannon, Ellen Goggin (Crescent College Comprehensive, Limerick), Lily Foskin (Mount Mercy College, Cork), Lily Flannery (Rockwell College, Cashel), Rhiann Murphy (St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon), Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally),

MANAGEMENT | Barry Ryan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Hayley Dewick (St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary), Amy Costello (Laurel Hill Coláiste, Limerick), Pat Barrett (GK Coach), Kevin Duffy (Coláiste Muire, Ennis), Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon)

ULSTER | Rachel Ruddy (Beech Hill College, Monaghan), Megan Gallagher (Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town), Nicole Bonner Gillespie, Mia O’Donnell (Rosses Community School, Dungloe), Chloe McConigley Blaney (Mulroy College, Milford), Sorcha Keys, Cliodhna Kelly, Holly McCarron (Deele College, Raphoe), Brianna Ní Fhearraigh (Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair), Abbie Sheils (Coláiste Dún na Rí, Kingscourt), Sophie Doherty, Ciara Daly, Sophie McLaughlin (Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny), Macy Treanor (Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblaney), Alicia Domanska, Mya Browne (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar), Lucie Gibson (Bailieborough Community School)

MANAGEMENT | Paddy McDaid (Finn Valley College, Stranorlar), Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana), Catherine Fletcher (Mulroy College, Milford) Orlaith Doherty (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar)

Fixtures

AUL Complex, Clonshaugh

(2 periods of 30 minutes)

No extra time. 10 min h/t interval

Friday, November 24

3.00pm Leinster vs Connacht

4.30pm Munster vs Ulster

Saturday, November 25

1.00pm Match 3 Draw to be made on Friday evening

2.30pm Match 4 Draw to be made on Friday evening

Sunday, November 26

10.30am Match 5

11.30am Match 6