Squads Announced For 2019 LGFA Interprovincials

By
Sport GBFM
-

CORK’S newly-crowned TG4 All Star Melissa Duggan will lead Munster’s defence of their LGFA Interprovincial crown on Saturday.

The Dohenys player is one of nine Cork representatives in the squad managed by former Waterford supremo Pat Sullivan.

Players from Kerry, including recently-retired forward Sarah Houlihan, Waterford, Tipperary and Clare are also included as Munster aim to put back-to-back titles together in Kinnegad.

Waterford star Michelle Ryan, who completed her 19th inter-county season in 2019, is another notable inclusion, while Cork’s rising young star Saoirse Noonan will also feature.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s bid for a first Interprovincial Championship since 2006 will be led by captain Lauren Magee, a three-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner with Dublin.

Magee is the sole Dublin representative in the squad put together by Laois native Kevin Doogue, with 9 Leinster counties sending players to the Interprovincials.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, who was named on the TG4 All Star team for 2019, is one of six Meath players in the Leinster panel.

Connacht, who haven’t won the competition since 2000, will be captained by Galway skipper Tracey Leonard, who helped to steer the Tribeswomen to appearances in the 2019 Lidl National League Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship deciders.

Leonard, who also captured a first TG4 All Star award recently, is one of seven Galway players in the squad managed by Galway’s Con Moynihan.

The five-strong Mayo representation includes the Cafferky sisters, Sinéad and Lisa, while players from Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo also feature.

The action gets underway in Kinnegad at 11am on Saturday morning, with the Final scheduled for 3pm.

Ulster have elected not to include a team in the 2019 LGFA Interprovincials, leaving three provinces to battle it out for the Mick Talbot Cup.

Connacht:

Aisling TarpeyFoxrock CabinteelyMayo
Claire DunneSt. FarnansSligo
Sinead KennySt. Croan’sRoscommon
Nicola O’MalleyWestportMayo
Danielle CaldwellCastlebar MitchelsMayo
Lauren BolesSt. MichaelsSligo
Shauna MolloySt. Furseys HeadfordGalway
Joanne CreggMichael Glavey’sRoscommon
Ailish O’DowdOughteradh GaelsLeitrim
Laura O’DowdOughteradh GaelsLeitrim
Jenny HigginsWestern GaelsRoscommon
Lucy HannonDunmore McHalesGalway
Tracey leonardCorofinGalway
Rebecca FinanÉire ÓgRoscommon
Roisin LeonardCorofinGalway
Lisa MurphyKilkerrin ClonberneGalway
Lisa CafferkyKilmovee ShamrocksMayo
Sinead CafferkyKilmovee ShamrocksMayo
Sarah ConneallyDunmore McHalesGalway
Fabienne CooneyClaregalwayGalway
Rachel FitzmauriceSt. Ciaran’sRoscommon
Ciara GormanSt. Nathy’sSligo

Leinster:

Monica Mc GuirkDuleek/BellewstownMeath
Clodagh DunneBallyroanLaois
Maria ByrneKilmoreWexford
Rachel DillonMilltownWestmeath
Clara DonnellyShelmaliersWexford
Vikki WallSt Peter’s DunboyneMeath
Laura NerneyFoxrock Cabinteely, DublinLaois
Lauren MageeKilmacud CrokesDublin
Maud Ann FoleyCoralstown/ Kinnegad Westmeath
Erone FitzpatrickPark-RatheniskaLaois
Aisling MurphyFoxrock Cabinteely, DublinWexford
Johanna MaherTyrellspassWestmeath
Nessa DooleyCastledermotKildare
Kelsey NesbittSimonstown, Meath
Lucy McCartanSt LomanWestmeath
Trina DugganSuncroft GFCKildare
Nicole FeeryTyrellspassWestmeath
Aoibhin ClearyDonaghmore/AshbourneMeath
Sarah Harding KennyShelmaliersWexford
Lorna FusciardiFoxrock Cabinteely, DublinWicklow
Anna HealyPark-Ratheniska Laois
Maire O ShaughnessyDonaghmore/AshbourneMeath
Fiona O NeillSt Peter’s Meath
Kellie KearneyShelmaliersWexford
Niamh RiceCooley KickhamsLouth
Lauren BoyleCooley KickhamsLouth
Michelle FarrellColmcilleLongford
Aishling GreeneClonguishLongford
Laura HoganTinahelyWicklow
Jackie KinchTinahelyWicklow

Munster:                         

Martina O’BrienClonakiltyCork
Megan DunfordAbbeysideWaterford
Aislinn DesmondRathmoreKerry
Caoimhe McGrathAbbeysideWaterford
Ashling HutchingsFermoyCork
Karen McGrathBallymacarbryWaterford
Emma MurrayComeragh RangersWaterford
Kate McGrathKilrossanty BrickeysWaterford
Melissa DugganDohenysCork
Hannah LooneyAghadaCork
Laurie RyanBannerClare
Libby CoppingerSt. Colum’sCork
Sarah HoulihanBeaufortKerry
Niamh O’DeaBannerClare
Michelle RyanBallymacarbryWaterford
Rosie LandersBallyduffWaterford
Katie MurrayComeragh RangersWaterford
Jessica O’SheaInch RoversCork
Aileen WallBallymacarbryWaterford
Emma DineenGlenfleskKerry
Saoirse NoonanNemo RangersCork
Anna Rose KennedyAherlowTipperary
Kellyann HoganBallymacarbryWaterford
Anna GalvinSouthern GaelsKerry
Aisling O’ConnellÉire ÓgKerry
Daire KielyValley RoversCork
Eimear KielyValley RoversCork
Fidelma MarrinanWest Clare GaelsClare
Maria QuirkeNa GaeilKerry
Rebecca CaseyStradballyWaterford
print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR