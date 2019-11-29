Squads Announced For 2019 LGFA Interprovincials

CORK’S newly-crowned TG4 All Star Melissa Duggan will lead Munster’s defence of their LGFA Interprovincial crown on Saturday.

The Dohenys player is one of nine Cork representatives in the squad managed by former Waterford supremo Pat Sullivan.

Players from Kerry, including recently-retired forward Sarah Houlihan, Waterford, Tipperary and Clare are also included as Munster aim to put back-to-back titles together in Kinnegad.

Waterford star Michelle Ryan, who completed her 19th inter-county season in 2019, is another notable inclusion, while Cork’s rising young star Saoirse Noonan will also feature.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s bid for a first Interprovincial Championship since 2006 will be led by captain Lauren Magee, a three-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner with Dublin.

Magee is the sole Dublin representative in the squad put together by Laois native Kevin Doogue, with 9 Leinster counties sending players to the Interprovincials.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, who was named on the TG4 All Star team for 2019, is one of six Meath players in the Leinster panel.

Connacht, who haven’t won the competition since 2000, will be captained by Galway skipper Tracey Leonard, who helped to steer the Tribeswomen to appearances in the 2019 Lidl National League Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship deciders.

Leonard, who also captured a first TG4 All Star award recently, is one of seven Galway players in the squad managed by Galway’s Con Moynihan.

The five-strong Mayo representation includes the Cafferky sisters, Sinéad and Lisa, while players from Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo also feature.

The action gets underway in Kinnegad at 11am on Saturday morning, with the Final scheduled for 3pm.

Ulster have elected not to include a team in the 2019 LGFA Interprovincials, leaving three provinces to battle it out for the Mick Talbot Cup.

Connacht:

Aisling Tarpey Foxrock Cabinteely Mayo Claire Dunne St. Farnans Sligo Sinead Kenny St. Croan’s Roscommon Nicola O’Malley Westport Mayo Danielle Caldwell Castlebar Mitchels Mayo Lauren Boles St. Michaels Sligo Shauna Molloy St. Furseys Headford Galway Joanne Cregg Michael Glavey’s Roscommon Ailish O’Dowd Oughteradh Gaels Leitrim Laura O’Dowd Oughteradh Gaels Leitrim Jenny Higgins Western Gaels Roscommon Lucy Hannon Dunmore McHales Galway Tracey leonard Corofin Galway Rebecca Finan Éire Óg Roscommon Roisin Leonard Corofin Galway Lisa Murphy Kilkerrin Clonberne Galway Lisa Cafferky Kilmovee Shamrocks Mayo Sinead Cafferky Kilmovee Shamrocks Mayo Sarah Conneally Dunmore McHales Galway Fabienne Cooney Claregalway Galway Rachel Fitzmaurice St. Ciaran’s Roscommon Ciara Gorman St. Nathy’s Sligo

Leinster:

Monica Mc Guirk Duleek/Bellewstown Meath Clodagh Dunne Ballyroan Laois Maria Byrne Kilmore Wexford Rachel Dillon Milltown Westmeath Clara Donnelly Shelmaliers Wexford Vikki Wall St Peter’s Dunboyne Meath Laura Nerney Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin Laois Lauren Magee Kilmacud Crokes Dublin Maud Ann Foley Coralstown/ Kinnegad Westmeath Erone Fitzpatrick Park-Ratheniska Laois Aisling Murphy Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin Wexford Johanna Maher Tyrellspass Westmeath Nessa Dooley Castledermot Kildare Kelsey Nesbitt Simonstown, Meath Lucy McCartan St Loman Westmeath Trina Duggan Suncroft GFC Kildare Nicole Feery Tyrellspass Westmeath Aoibhin Cleary Donaghmore/Ashbourne Meath Sarah Harding Kenny Shelmaliers Wexford Lorna Fusciardi Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin Wicklow Anna Healy Park-Ratheniska Laois Maire O Shaughnessy Donaghmore/Ashbourne Meath Fiona O Neill St Peter’s Meath Kellie Kearney Shelmaliers Wexford Niamh Rice Cooley Kickhams Louth Lauren Boyle Cooley Kickhams Louth Michelle Farrell Colmcille Longford Aishling Greene Clonguish Longford Laura Hogan Tinahely Wicklow Jackie Kinch Tinahely Wicklow

Munster:

Martina O’Brien Clonakilty Cork Megan Dunford Abbeyside Waterford Aislinn Desmond Rathmore Kerry Caoimhe McGrath Abbeyside Waterford Ashling Hutchings Fermoy Cork Karen McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford Emma Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford Kate McGrath Kilrossanty Brickeys Waterford Melissa Duggan Dohenys Cork Hannah Looney Aghada Cork Laurie Ryan Banner Clare Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s Cork Sarah Houlihan Beaufort Kerry Niamh O’Dea Banner Clare Michelle Ryan Ballymacarbry Waterford Rosie Landers Ballyduff Waterford Katie Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford Jessica O’Shea Inch Rovers Cork Aileen Wall Ballymacarbry Waterford Emma Dineen Glenflesk Kerry Saoirse Noonan Nemo Rangers Cork Anna Rose Kennedy Aherlow Tipperary Kellyann Hogan Ballymacarbry Waterford Anna Galvin Southern Gaels Kerry Aisling O’Connell Éire Óg Kerry Daire Kiely Valley Rovers Cork Eimear Kiely Valley Rovers Cork Fidelma Marrinan West Clare Gaels Clare Maria Quirke Na Gaeil Kerry Rebecca Casey Stradbally Waterford