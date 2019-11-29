Squads Announced For 2019 LGFA Interprovincials

CORK’S newly-crowned TG4 All Star Melissa Duggan will lead Munster’s defence of their LGFA Interprovincial crown on Saturday.
The Dohenys player is one of nine Cork representatives in the squad managed by former Waterford supremo Pat Sullivan.
Players from Kerry, including recently-retired forward Sarah Houlihan, Waterford, Tipperary and Clare are also included as Munster aim to put back-to-back titles together in Kinnegad.
Waterford star Michelle Ryan, who completed her 19th inter-county season in 2019, is another notable inclusion, while Cork’s rising young star Saoirse Noonan will also feature.
Meanwhile, Leinster’s bid for a first Interprovincial Championship since 2006 will be led by captain Lauren Magee, a three-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner with Dublin.
Magee is the sole Dublin representative in the squad put together by Laois native Kevin Doogue, with 9 Leinster counties sending players to the Interprovincials.
Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, who was named on the TG4 All Star team for 2019, is one of six Meath players in the Leinster panel.
Connacht, who haven’t won the competition since 2000, will be captained by Galway skipper Tracey Leonard, who helped to steer the Tribeswomen to appearances in the 2019 Lidl National League Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship deciders.
Leonard, who also captured a first TG4 All Star award recently, is one of seven Galway players in the squad managed by Galway’s Con Moynihan.
The five-strong Mayo representation includes the Cafferky sisters, Sinéad and Lisa, while players from Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo also feature.
The action gets underway in Kinnegad at 11am on Saturday morning, with the Final scheduled for 3pm.
Ulster have elected not to include a team in the 2019 LGFA Interprovincials, leaving three provinces to battle it out for the Mick Talbot Cup.
Connacht:
|Aisling Tarpey
|Foxrock Cabinteely
|Mayo
|Claire Dunne
|St. Farnans
|Sligo
|Sinead Kenny
|St. Croan’s
|Roscommon
|Nicola O’Malley
|Westport
|Mayo
|Danielle Caldwell
|Castlebar Mitchels
|Mayo
|Lauren Boles
|St. Michaels
|Sligo
|Shauna Molloy
|St. Furseys Headford
|Galway
|Joanne Cregg
|Michael Glavey’s
|Roscommon
|Ailish O’Dowd
|Oughteradh Gaels
|Leitrim
|Laura O’Dowd
|Oughteradh Gaels
|Leitrim
|Jenny Higgins
|Western Gaels
|Roscommon
|Lucy Hannon
|Dunmore McHales
|Galway
|Tracey leonard
|Corofin
|Galway
|Rebecca Finan
|Éire Óg
|Roscommon
|Roisin Leonard
|Corofin
|Galway
|Lisa Murphy
|Kilkerrin Clonberne
|Galway
|Lisa Cafferky
|Kilmovee Shamrocks
|Mayo
|Sinead Cafferky
|Kilmovee Shamrocks
|Mayo
|Sarah Conneally
|Dunmore McHales
|Galway
|Fabienne Cooney
|Claregalway
|Galway
|Rachel Fitzmaurice
|St. Ciaran’s
|Roscommon
|Ciara Gorman
|St. Nathy’s
|Sligo
Leinster:
|Monica Mc Guirk
|Duleek/Bellewstown
|Meath
|Clodagh Dunne
|Ballyroan
|Laois
|Maria Byrne
|Kilmore
|Wexford
|Rachel Dillon
|Milltown
|Westmeath
|Clara Donnelly
|Shelmaliers
|Wexford
|Vikki Wall
|St Peter’s Dunboyne
|Meath
|Laura Nerney
|Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin
|Laois
|Lauren Magee
|Kilmacud Crokes
|Dublin
|Maud Ann Foley
|Coralstown/ Kinnegad
|Westmeath
|Erone Fitzpatrick
|Park-Ratheniska
|Laois
|Aisling Murphy
|Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin
|Wexford
|Johanna Maher
|Tyrellspass
|Westmeath
|Nessa Dooley
|Castledermot
|Kildare
|Kelsey Nesbitt
|Simonstown,
|Meath
|Lucy McCartan
|St Loman
|Westmeath
|Trina Duggan
|Suncroft GFC
|Kildare
|Nicole Feery
|Tyrellspass
|Westmeath
|Aoibhin Cleary
|Donaghmore/Ashbourne
|Meath
|Sarah Harding Kenny
|Shelmaliers
|Wexford
|Lorna Fusciardi
|Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin
|Wicklow
|Anna Healy
|Park-Ratheniska
|Laois
|Maire O Shaughnessy
|Donaghmore/Ashbourne
|Meath
|Fiona O Neill
|St Peter’s
|Meath
|Kellie Kearney
|Shelmaliers
|Wexford
|Niamh Rice
|Cooley Kickhams
|Louth
|Lauren Boyle
|Cooley Kickhams
|Louth
|Michelle Farrell
|Colmcille
|Longford
|Aishling Greene
|Clonguish
|Longford
|Laura Hogan
|Tinahely
|Wicklow
|Jackie Kinch
|Tinahely
|Wicklow
Munster:
|Martina O’Brien
|Clonakilty
|Cork
|Megan Dunford
|Abbeyside
|Waterford
|Aislinn Desmond
|Rathmore
|Kerry
|Caoimhe McGrath
|Abbeyside
|Waterford
|Ashling Hutchings
|Fermoy
|Cork
|Karen McGrath
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|Emma Murray
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|Kate McGrath
|Kilrossanty Brickeys
|Waterford
|Melissa Duggan
|Dohenys
|Cork
|Hannah Looney
|Aghada
|Cork
|Laurie Ryan
|Banner
|Clare
|Libby Coppinger
|St. Colum’s
|Cork
|Sarah Houlihan
|Beaufort
|Kerry
|Niamh O’Dea
|Banner
|Clare
|Michelle Ryan
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|Rosie Landers
|Ballyduff
|Waterford
|Katie Murray
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|Jessica O’Shea
|Inch Rovers
|Cork
|Aileen Wall
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|Emma Dineen
|Glenflesk
|Kerry
|Saoirse Noonan
|Nemo Rangers
|Cork
|Anna Rose Kennedy
|Aherlow
|Tipperary
|Kellyann Hogan
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|Anna Galvin
|Southern Gaels
|Kerry
|Aisling O’Connell
|Éire Óg
|Kerry
|Daire Kiely
|Valley Rovers
|Cork
|Eimear Kiely
|Valley Rovers
|Cork
|Fidelma Marrinan
|West Clare Gaels
|Clare
|Maria Quirke
|Na Gaeil
|Kerry
|Rebecca Casey
|Stradbally
|Waterford