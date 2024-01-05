Galway Bay FM

5 January 2024

Sportsturf Ireland Conference coming to Galway next week

Galway will again host the annual Sportsturf Ireland Conference & Trade Show, from Tuesday to Thursday of next week. World-renowned speakers, an extensive Trade Show, live machinery demonstrations, golf at Galway Bay Golf Resort and countless networking opportunities with colleagues and friends await those involved in the upkeep of playing pitches and golf courses around the region. The Galmont Hotel in the heart of  Galway is the perfect venue, and this year will see the introduction of our Sustainability Forum on Tuesday (9th) and back by popular demand our Trade Show Reception featuring complimentary finger food and refreshments, be sure not to miss it. Ticket details are on the ATPI Sportsturf Ireland website and Facebook page.

The Conference includes the following speakers:
Professors  Mike Fidanza – John Cisar – Ed Nangle
Champion Jockeys – Barry Geraghty & Fran Berry
Groundsmen – Anthony Quinn (Fulham FC) & Noel Connolly (Galway United)
Track Foreperson – Richard Stapleton  (Fairyhouse Racecourse)

