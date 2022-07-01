Sports Star Sarah Rowe joins Coca-Cola to encourage community groups to apply for 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Coca-Cola Thank You Fund Ambassador, Sarah Rowe, visited former fund recipients of Down Syndrome Ireland, Mayo Branch to see first-hand the impact the Fund has had on local community groups.

The Irish and now Australian sports star is encouraging community groups committed to helping young people take a more active role in the creation of sustainable communities to apply to the 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Now in its twelfth year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is this year focused on investing in sustainable communities to enable everyone to live in a community where economic and environmental sustainability as well as social equity is at its heart. With grants totalling €100,000 now available to charities, community groups and non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland, committed to nurturing a generation of change champions who will help to shape, create and maintain sustainable communities for the benefit of all.

Recipients of funding from the 2021 Thank You Fund Down Syndrome Ireland, Mayo Branch developed a Drama Therapy Camp by the Labyrinth Project with the grant they received. Designed to open a new world of communication for people with Down syndrome the camp has enabled participants to express and vocalise their feelings – giving them the tools and confidence to know that their voice can be heard.

An advocate for inclusion and self-confidence, Sarah Rowe visited the Branch to find out more about the many therapeutic benefits the camp has provided for people with Down Syndrome locally. The Mayo-born dual code athlete currently lives in Australia where she is playing AFLW, recognises that her travels have taught her the value and importance of local community support.

Commenting on the importance of this year’s Coca-Coca Thank You Fund, Sarah said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund and to have the chance to see the impact the funding has had on former recipients from my own local area, Down Syndrome Mayo.

“When you live so far away from home, I think it gives you an added appreciation for your local community.

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund makes projects like this one possible, so I’m delighted to be shining a light on the supports available to local non-profit groups across the island of Ireland. I encourage all non-profit organisations to check out the Fund and apply; it could bring valuable resources to your community!”

Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland went on to say; “Since 2011 we’ve donated over €1.2 million to 120 charities, community groups and non-profit organisations through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund. We’re delighted to be in a position to make the funding available once again this year. The application deadline is July 20th and this year we’re looking for project ideas that are focused on encouraging young people to take a more active role in the creation of sustainable communities.

With the help of our fantastic Coca-Cola Thank You Fund ambassador Sarah Rowe and the continued support of our long-standing partners, Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland, we hope to inspire local youth leaders seeking funding to apply.”

Assessed under the categories of education, diversity and inclusion and caring for our environment, applications for funding can be submitted via www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou until midnight on Wednesday 20th July. Applicants are encouraged to visit the website to see full details of the conditions of entry.

Leaders of the shortlisted projects will once again be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop empowering them with top tips on how to pitch their project and apply for funding, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges in September.

#ThankYouFund