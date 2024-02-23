Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne visits Galway Utd, Galway GAA and Connacht Rugby

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne met with officials from Galway United, Galway GAA and Connacht Rugby this morning as the main sporting organisations in the city all made a case for the development of facilities. At Pearse Stadium, Minister Byrne was met by representatives of the Galway County Board, Galway Ladies Football and Camogie as he heard details of the Sports Capital funding application for floodlights in the Salthill venue and the proposal to develop sports facilities at the Galway Airport site jointly. He has been speaking to Ollie Turner…

Pictured left to right in Pearse Stadium this morning were: Paul Bellew (Galway GAA), Anne Kearney (Galway Camogie), Elaine Goldrick (Galway Ladies Football), Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne TD.

