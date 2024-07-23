Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round Draw Confirmed – United Drawn Away To Shelbourne

The Draw for the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round has been confirmed after taking place at the Conference Centre at Sport Ireland.

Galway United have been handed the Toughest draw possible in round three of the FAI Cup following the draw earlier today.

John Caulfield’s side will be making the journey to Tolka Park to take on League leaders Shelbourne on the weekend of the 18th of August.

Ironically, United’s record in the FAI Cup in Tolka Park is very good. They have played there six times against different teams and have never lost having played against Home Farm, Shelbourne, Limerick City, St James Gate and most recently Bluebell United who they beat 7-0 in 2022.

Elsewhere, 2022 winners Derry City are away to Cork City, Kerry will entertain last year’s runners up Bohemians and Sligo Rovers are at home to UCD.

Of the other top-flight sides left, Waterford will host Athlone Town and Drogheda United are at home to Wilton United, Wexford are away to Ballyfermot and there’ll be a local derby between Treaty United and Pike Rovers.

Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round

Ballyfermot United v Wexford

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Wilton United

Shelbourne v Galway United

Treaty United v Pike Rovers

Kerry v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v UCD

Waterford v Athlone Town

Ties to be played week-ending Sunday, August 18.