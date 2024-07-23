Galway Bay FM

23 July 2024

~2 minutes read

Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round Draw Confirmed – United Drawn Away To Shelbourne

Share story:
Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round Draw Confirmed – United Drawn Away To Shelbourne

The Draw for the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round has been confirmed after taking place at the Conference Centre at Sport Ireland.

Galway United have been handed the Toughest draw possible in round three of the FAI Cup following the draw earlier today.

John Caulfield’s side will be making the journey to Tolka Park to take on League leaders Shelbourne on the weekend of the 18th of August.

Ironically, United’s record in the FAI Cup in Tolka Park is very good. They have played there six times against different teams and have never lost having played against Home Farm, Shelbourne, Limerick City, St James Gate and most recently Bluebell United who they beat 7-0 in 2022.

Elsewhere, 2022 winners Derry City are away to Cork City, Kerry will entertain last year’s runners up Bohemians and Sligo Rovers are at home to UCD.

Of the other top-flight sides left, Waterford will host Athlone Town and Drogheda United are at home to Wilton United, Wexford are away to Ballyfermot and there’ll be a local derby between Treaty United and Pike Rovers.

 

Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Third Round

Ballyfermot United v Wexford

Cork City v Derry City

Drogheda United v Wilton United

Shelbourne v Galway United

Treaty United v Pike Rovers

Kerry v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v UCD

Waterford v Athlone Town

Ties to be played week-ending Sunday, August 18.

 

Share story:

AIB Fuels Excitement For All-Ireland Senior Football Final With Return Of AIB Volunteer VIP Competition

The countdown to the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Final is on, and AIB, proud sponsors of club and county, are taking things up a notch with a spe...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview - The View From The Galway Camp - Dylan McHugh

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park. All this week...

Over The Line - The Mike Glynn Interview

This evening’s guest on Over The Line was racehourse owner and breeder and former journalist with the Connacht Tribune Mike Glynn. Mike spoke to Geo...

The Camogie Association Launch 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Semi Finals

Two Senior Double Headers to Take Place in UPMC Nowlan Park This weekend sees the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals tak...