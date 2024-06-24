Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round fixtures confirmed

The fixtures for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round have now been confirmed.

Bohemians meet Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 19 July at 19:45 when Drogheda United will also welcome Dundalk in two of the picks of the Round while defending Champions St. Patrick’s Athletic take on Derry City on Sunday, 21 July at 18:00.

The full fixture list is available now ahead of a fascinating weekend of action.

2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round fixtures

Friday, 19 July, 2024 – 19:45

Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers, Athlone Town Stadium

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St. Colman’s Park

Drogheda United v Dundalk, Weavers Park

Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park

Treaty United v Kilbarrack United, Markets Field

Waterford v Cockhill Celtic, Regional Sports Centre

Saturday, 20 July, 2024

Pike Rovers v Midleton Town, Pike Rovers Complex – 15:00

Wilton United v Carrigaline United, Pat Bowdren Park – 15:00

Cork City v Finn Harps – 17:00

Sunday, 21 July, 2024

Ballyfermot United v Leeds, Ballyfermot Coldcut – 14:00

Gorey Rangers v UCD, Altura Credit Union Park – 14:00*

Wayside Celtic v Wexford, Jackson Park – 15:00*

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds – 15:00

Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 18:00

Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers, The Showgrounds – 18:00

*Provisional and subject to approval