24 June 2024
Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round fixtures confirmed
The fixtures for the 2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round have now been confirmed.
Bohemians meet Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 19 July at 19:45 when Drogheda United will also welcome Dundalk in two of the picks of the Round while defending Champions St. Patrick’s Athletic take on Derry City on Sunday, 21 July at 18:00.
The full fixture list is available now ahead of a fascinating weekend of action.
2024 Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round fixtures
Friday, 19 July, 2024 – 19:45
Athlone Town v Ringmahon Rangers, Athlone Town Stadium
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry, St. Colman’s Park
Drogheda United v Dundalk, Weavers Park
Galway United v Longford Town, Eamonn Deacy Park
Treaty United v Kilbarrack United, Markets Field
Waterford v Cockhill Celtic, Regional Sports Centre
Saturday, 20 July, 2024
Pike Rovers v Midleton Town, Pike Rovers Complex – 15:00
Wilton United v Carrigaline United, Pat Bowdren Park – 15:00
Cork City v Finn Harps – 17:00
Sunday, 21 July, 2024
Ballyfermot United v Leeds, Ballyfermot Coldcut – 14:00
Gorey Rangers v UCD, Altura Credit Union Park – 14:00*
Wayside Celtic v Wexford, Jackson Park – 15:00*
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne, Carlisle Grounds – 15:00
Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 18:00
Sligo Rovers v Cobh Wanderers, The Showgrounds – 18:00
*Provisional and subject to approval