Sports Direct FAI Cup Preview – UCD v Galway United – The Manager’s Thoughts

Tomorrow night, Galway United will bid to reach the Quarter Final of the Sports Direct FAI Cup when they travel to the Belfield Bowl to face UCD.

For both teams, it has been a long time since winning this iconic piece of Irish Football History. United last won it in 1991 but for UCD, the search goes on even longer. Their last success came in 1984.

Their league form could not be any more different either. Galway United is sixteen points clear at the top of the First Division while UCD currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier Division, fourteen points off Cork City who are second from bottom.

That will count for nothing tomorrow night however and Galway United Manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan about the upcoming cup tie.