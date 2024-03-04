Sports Clubs in Renmore launch FabLittleBag initiative

In the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8th, clubs in Galway have united for a common cause.

Liam Mellows Galway City Hurling & Camogie Club, Renmore AFC, St James Ladies Gaelic Football, Renmore Hockey and Cumann Rámhaíochta Choláiste na Coiribe have committed that club members will have access to free period products and have FabLittleBag Coaches Bags so their club members can easily manage their needs.

The official launch took place at the g Hotel and Spa on Friday night where each club was presented with a coaches bag and wall dispenser for their clubhouse, a step towards ensuring every player feels welcome, seen, and supported.

Martina Dolan of Liam Mellows and Louise Geoghegan of Renmore AFC joined John Mulligan in studio to speak about the initiative.

