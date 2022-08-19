Sporting groups and organisations from around the world coming together for World Peace School Sports Day

Sporting groups and organisations from around the world are coming together for World Peace School Sports Day that will take place on September 21st.

This is being done to coincide with the United Nations World Peace Day.

This will be an opportunity for children and young adults From Sydney to Seattle to show their support for peace by taking part in sports or e-sports via schools/youth groups and clubs.

Young people are invited to get involved by posting their sports on social media using the hashtags #PeaceIsThePrize #worldpeaceSSD or #NeverAgain

Already this has gained momentum and is supported by the organisers of the Rugby League World Cup and by Newcastle United FC among others.

They also have ambassadors such as athletics legends Paula Radcliffe and Steve Cram.

John Mulligan has been speaking to the CEO of World Peace Sports Day Mike Molloy and to Communications Director Bernard Sparkes.

What can you do?

Follow (like) our socials (details below) Share the posts, on our socials. Tell your children, grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Get your local schools and youth groups to register their interest on our website (details below). Introductions to sports stars/celebrities would be appreciated Introductions to potential sponsors would be amazing. Record a short video on your smartphone saying “World peace school sports day, (just do it!) or (I’m loving it!) or (something similar) please get involved/ is your school or youth group signed (or similar). Peace is the prize.” then post to your socials with the tags: www.wpssd.info @worldpeacessd #PeaceIsThePrize #worldpeaceSSD Encourage your colleagues, friends & family to do the same and get involved Any other way you can think of helping.

Web: https://www.worldpeaceschoolsportsday.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldpeacessd

Facebook: https://fb.me/worldpeacessd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/worldpeacessd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/worldpeaceschoolsportsday/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@worldpeacessd