Sport of Padel Continues To Grow In Galway – Barry Coffey Speaks On Saturday Sport

Share story:

The Sport of Padel continues to see a significant growth in Galway.

Padel is a racket sport similar to Tennis with elements of squash also included.

It is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

The main differences are that the court has walls and the balls can be played off them in a similar way as in the game of squash and that solid, stringless bats are used.

The height of the ball being served must be at or below the waist level.

As of 2023, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP) there are more than 25 million active players in more than 90 countries.

Last year, plans were in place to construct new courts in Oranmore.

However, the council refused planning permission for the sports facility, due to the land use zoning in the industrial estate.

Barry Coffey is President of the Irish Padel Association and he spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.