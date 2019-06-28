Sport Ireland Publishes 2018 Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report

Sport Ireland today published the 12th annual Sport Ireland Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report on the national network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs).

The report provides an overview of the work of the 29 LSPs across the country, and highlights the innovative good practice projects and programmes that are being operated locally.

Over €21 million was invested in the LSP network, including benefit in kind funding.

Speaking at the launch of the LSP Annual Report in Killarney, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD said: “The work of the Local Sports Partnership Network is vital in providing opportunities and increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society which are underrepresented in sport. This work is making a substantial contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals, local communities and the wider population. The 2018 Annual Report of the Local Sports Partnership Network puts a spotlight on the many innovative local projects which are being undertaken across the country which provide an opportunity for all members of society, young and old, to take part in a wide range of sport and physical activities.”

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said: “One of Sport Ireland’s key priorities for the Local Sports Partnership network is the sustainable development within the local sports infrastructure; this report shows that LSPs are doing vital work with clubs and groups ensuring that structures are in place to allow people across the various target groups to participate in sport. I would like to thank all of the agencies, groups and individuals who have contributed to this report, and to those who were involved in the delivery of the programmes and projects at local level.”

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr. Una May, added: “Increasing participation across every age group and from all social backgrounds throughout Ireland is one of the key aims of Sport Ireland. The 2018 Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report highlights the many great initiatives and projects run by the LSPs to remove barriers that hinder participation in sport and physical activity. Sport Ireland, through the Local Sports Partnership network, will continue to take a strategic approach with regard to programme delivery, continuing to place a strong emphasis on monitoring and evaluation of the programmes delivered.”

The full 2018 LSP Annual Report can be viewed here.

2018 LSP Annual Report Highlights:

29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs)

390,571 people participated in 1,229 locally delivered participation initiatives

25,138 females took part in 134 local Women in Sport initiatives

17,500 people took part in Operation Transformation 5k Fun Run and Nationwide Walks

24,697 children took part in The Daily Mile with LSP support

2,368 Clubs/Groups were supported by LSPs

LSPs planned and delivered 311 training and education courses, 23,892 people participated on these training courses

9,037 completed 512 Safeguarding Courses

25 LSPs were supported with Community Sports Development Officer positions

21 LSPs were supported with Sports Inclusion Disability Officer positions

Over €21m was invested in the LSP network, including benefit in kind funding