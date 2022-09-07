Sport Ireland calls on people young and old to come out and #BeActive for European Week of Sport

Sport Ireland, with help from ambassadors David Gillick, Denise O’Sullivan, Emma Duggan and Zak Moradi, is calling on you, to get out and #BeActive for European Week of Sport 2022 which runs from the 23rd – 30th of September. There will be events all over Ireland giving people of all ages and abilities the chance to #BeActive and try out a range of different sports.

The highlight of the week will be the #BeActive Festival which will be held on the Sport Ireland Campus showcasing over 50 different sports and activities that people can take part in on the day. This #BeActive Festival will take place on Saturday 24th of September and welcomes new visitors to the world class facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus. The festival will include indoor and outdoor activations for 1000s of visitors, filled with demonstrations, sports personality appearances, taster sessions, a skillzone, trophy zone, food village, music and much more!

Sport Ireland, the National Co-ordinating Body for European Week of Sport in Ireland hopes this year’s event will inspire even more people than previous years and has provided funding to multiple flagship events as well as local events run by Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies.

A European Commission led initiative; European Week of Sport aims to increase the level of participation in sport and physical activity in the EU. European Week of Sport aims to tackle the inactivity crisis and reduce obesity levels by encouraging Europeans to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle. Multiple events throughout the week are proudly supported by partner Healthy Ireland.

The week is for everyone, regardless of age, background, or fitness level. By bringing awareness to the fact that an active lifestyle is for everyone, European Week of Sport aims to act as a springboard in to being more active.

Commenting on European Week of Sport, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, Una May, said “European Week of Sport is a brilliant initiative brought about by the European Commission but executed by many people who work tirelessly in communities all across Ireland to promote Sport and Physical Activity. We know how powerful sport is at bringing people from all backgrounds and abilities together so, in particular, I’m really looking forward to the #BeActive Festival at the Sport Ireland Campus which bring people from all over Ireland together try out a range of different sports and activities.”

European Week of Sport ambassador and Olympian David Gillick said – “ Sport has been such a huge part of my life and has given me so much joy that I really hope other people get to experience that in their lives. European Week of Sport gives people that opportunity and I would encourage people of any ability to go out and try something new during the week.”

Sport Ireland undertakes a wide range of actions with the aim of increasing sport and physical activity participation levels within local communities across Ireland. Working with trusted professionals and valued volunteers Sport Ireland works with the Network of Sport Ireland Local Sports Partnerships to deliver inclusive, impactful and sustainable opportunities tailored to local needs, getting Ireland more physically active, involved in sport and improving the mental and physical health of the nation.

Women’s National Team Footballer and European Week of Sport Ambassador, Denise O’Sullivan sees the benefits of getting involved and trying out something new – “I see so many people who think that maybe sport has passed them by, but this is not the case for anyone, no matter what your age or fitness level is. I believe sport is a way to bring people together, help people make new friends, and boost their mental/physical health and I would love to see as many people as possible out trying something new during European Week of Sport, who knows where it could lead them!”

For more information on what events Sport Ireland, Local Sports Partnerships, and Partner Organisations are running in your area and how to get involved visit –www.sportireland.ie/europeanweekofsport.