Speed Golf Irish Open at Castlebar Delivers Thrilling Sprint Finish

The recent instalment of the Speedgolf Irish Open at Castlebar brought a fresh, adrenaline-fuelled format that left spectators on the edge of their seats. The event featured a traditional round on Day 1, setting the stage for an electrifying Day 2, where competitors raced the clock in a unique final round.

English player Luke Willett stole the spotlight in the Men’s division, leading after Day 1 with five birdies. However, the final round delivered unexpected drama as Robert Hogan, starting five minutes behind Willett, stormed through the course to overtake him by the 15th hole. Hogan’s blazing 31-minute round set a new standard, but Willett’s determination earned him the overall championship.

Willet was joined by fellow British competitor in the role of honours, Kathy Leppard who dominated the Women’s division, maintaining her Day 1 lead with a stunning 46-minute performance on Day 2, securing her victory.

The Senior divisions saw London’s Yvonne McSherry and Indiana-based Gary “Big Bill” Sobczak take top honours, with Sobczak claiming his third consecutive title after a fierce contest with Galway’s Pat “Speed-diddy” Brennan.

Local player Kevin Barry also shone, winning the Ewan Hogan Prize with a lightning-fast birdie in just 30 seconds.

As the Speedgolf tour moves to Sweden, anticipation builds for the November World Championships in Tokyo, where Hogan and Brennan will represent Ireland with pride.