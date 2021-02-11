Special TV show announced to honour the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships

print

Winners to be acknowledged from the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Grades

TG4 Players’ Player of the Year winners to be revealed

AIG Cúl na Bliana to be announced, with the public encouraged to make their predictions to be in with a chance to win a great prize

Show to air on TG4 on Saturday, February 27

Kilkerrin/Clonberme and Galway’s Louise Ward nominated for goal of the year

The LGFA and TG4, in association with AIG Insurance, are pleased to confirm details of ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ – a special TV show to honour the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

The action-packed hour-long programme, to be presented by Peil na mBan lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will air on TG4 on Saturday, February 27, at 7.15pm.

2020 marked the 20th season of TG4’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, as well as the 20th year of live TV coverage of the All-Ireland finals.

Fermanagh captured the TG4 All-Ireland Junior silverware, Meath landed the Intermediate title, and Dublin were crowned Senior champions for a fourth successive year.

In a season like no other, these were memorable TG4 All-Ireland Championships, with players across the three grades providing some golden moments.

‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ will reveal the 2020 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Teams of the Championship.

15 players will be honoured from the Junior grade, 15 from the Intermediate ranks, and 15 from the Senior Championship.

In addition, the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award winners will be announced (one from each grade), while the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year) winner will be revealed.

AIG Insurance are delighted to partner with TG4 and the LGFA for a celebration of the 2020 All-Ireland Championships – and if your 1, 2, 3 for AIG Cúl na Bliana matches the choices of our expert panel, you’ll be in with a chance to win a €500 O’Neills voucher, kindly supplied by AIG Insurance, the LGFA’s Official Insurance Partner.

You can check out the eight cracking goals in the running at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoiK8G2nBXE and you can vote for your top three at: https://www.tg4.ie/aig

Galway captain Louise Ward has one of the nominations for her goal against Monaghan.

The Nominations For the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana

The nominees have been revealed for the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year awards, with a winner to be confirmed from each of the three Championship grades, Junior, Intermediate and Senior.

Junior: Meadhbh Deeney (Wicklow), Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh).

Intermediate: Fiona Claffey (Westmeath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath)

Senior: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Sinead Goldrick (Dublin), Carla Rowe (Dublin).

Marie Hickey, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, said: “We are very much looking forward to ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ – and to celebrate the very best of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

“Considering the extraordinary year that it was, and the condensed nature of our Championships, we were nevertheless treated to some wonderful football and memorable Championships, which saw worthy winners crowned in Fermanagh, Meath and Dublin.

“Thankfully, we managed to complete our TG4 All-Ireland Championships, and when you consider the lengths that players went to, to represent their counties, we believe that it is right to acknowledge the efforts of our inter-county stars in all three grades.

“In that regard, we’re delighted to honour Teams of the Championship at Junior, Intermediate and Senior levels.

“We will also learn the identities of our Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year winners, and there’s an impressive line-up of goalscorers competing for the AIG Cúl na Bliana award.”

Alan Esslemont, Ard-Stiúrthóir TG4, added:“At every level and at every age, the work involved in putting Ladies Gaelic football at the centre of sport for women and girls in Ireland is something that all of the members of the LGFA should rightly be extremely proud of – and the LGFA is a world-class role model for women’s sport.

“TG4 is delighted to be able to celebrate the best of the LGFA of 2020, a year which challenged us all like never before and a year in which both sport and media played their part in keeping our spirits strong.

“Encompassing all three inter-county grades, ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ will showcase this wonderful sport and these superb athletes – and give them the platform and recognition they deserve.”

Speaking on behalf of AIG Insurance (Ireland), General Manager Aidan Connaughton said: “AIG is delighted to partner with TG4 and the LGFA to help showcase the 2020 ‘Teams of the Championship’, along with the AIG ‘Goal of the Year.’

“As part of our ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), AIG has proudly supported both the LGFA and women’s sport in Ireland for a number of years.

“We look forward to the action packed broadcast on the February 27, where a national audience will get to witness the great skills, talented athletes and teams being recognised for their accomplishments across the 2020 season.”