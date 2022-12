A special presentation will be made to the Liam Mellows Senior team of 1979 who played Glasgow University in a Shinty/Hurling match in Fahys Field.

It was one of the first shinty matches played on Irish soil and the first in Galway. Mellows conquered their Scottish rivals on a scoreline of 5 goals to 3.

The presentation takes place in Liam Mellows Ballyloughane on Sunday. It will be preceded by a mass for deceased members at 5pm.