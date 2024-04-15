Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Special Olympics Ireland launch Collection Day

Share story:
Special Olympics Ireland launch Collection Day

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on members of the public to support their annual Collection Day Appeal to raise vital funds for their programmes for athletes with an intellectual disability.

Over 7,000 athletes take part in the Special Olympics run by over 200 clubs in communities across Ireland. We need your help to transform more lives through sport and bring joy to as many people as possible.

Please give generously at specialolympics.ie, Revolut, or donate to on street fundraisers on April 19th.

Share story:

Galway GAA Results

FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 1 Tuam Stars 2-9 Moycullen 0-3 Loughrea Gaelic Football 2-5 Oranmore-Maree 0-2   FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 2 No...

Martin Mulkerrins wins thriller in Tucson

In an edge of the seat thriller Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins prevailed against the #1 seed, Lucho Cordova to claim the Tucson ProStop title which s...

Draws Announced For Community Games Connacht Team Finals

The draws have been announced for the Community Games Connacht Team Finals that will be held on Saturday in Leitrim. Fourteen teams from seven areas will ...

Draws Announced For Semi-Finals of the Connacht FA Cup and Shield

The draw for the Semi-Finals of the Connacht Junior Cup and Shield has been made this afternoon. There will be one all Galway League Semi-Final with Colga...