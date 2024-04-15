Special Olympics Ireland launch Collection Day

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on members of the public to support their annual Collection Day Appeal to raise vital funds for their programmes for athletes with an intellectual disability.

Over 7,000 athletes take part in the Special Olympics run by over 200 clubs in communities across Ireland. We need your help to transform more lives through sport and bring joy to as many people as possible.

Please give generously at specialolympics.ie, Revolut, or donate to on street fundraisers on April 19th.