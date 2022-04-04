Special Olympics Collection Day – April 29th

Special Olympics Ireland is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday 29th of April to help fund their Sports, Health, and Leadership programmes.

They are asking their suppliers and other companies to support them by taking part in their bucket collection, holding a fundraiser such as a coffee morning or by taking part in their 5Km on Collection Day by running, walking, swimming or cycling.

Any support you could give would mean so much to Special Olympics Ireland and our athletes. If you are interested, you can contact [email protected] or you can sign up directly via the website as follows:

1. Volunteer on Collection Day Volunteer for Special Olympics Collection Day | Special Olympics Ireland

2. Take part in the 5Km Challenge 5K for Collection Day | Special Olympics Ireland

3. Organise a Fundraiser in your workplace or school Fundraise in your school or workplace | Special Olympics Ireland

4. Donate Donate Now- Euro | Special Olympics Ireland via their website or Revolut in ROI.

They would love to see everyone engaging with Special Olympics by signing up for any of the above options as well as sharing, retweeting, and liking their Collection Day messages.