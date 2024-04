Special Feature on Kilconnell Cricket Club

Saturday last was a historic day for Kilconnell Cricket Club with their first match as a club against Slieve Bloom at Kilconnell Community Park.

It was a match they won by one wicket.

On Sunday, Chairman Brendan Hogan and Treasurer Anu Anu Mohandas Nair joined John on Sunday Sport to talk about the club and their plans for the future.