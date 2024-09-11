Special event this Saturday to mark exact Centenary of Galway’s first All-Ireland victory.

Share story:

This Saturday at 3pm marks exactly 100 years since Galway won their first All-Ireland championship. The 1923 all Ireland senior hurling final was played on September 14th 1924 when Galway defeated Limerick in the final in Croke Park. To mark the centenary of that game exactly 100 years ago a special event has been organised for 3pm this Saturday at the graveside of Galway captain Mick Kenny in Portumna. Mick’s grandson Tim Tully has organised for the McCarthy Cup to be present, with several members of the past Galway hurlers group Baireoiri na Gaillimhe also in attendance. Any descendants of the 1923 panel are welcome to attend on the day.