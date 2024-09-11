Galway Bay FM

11 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Special event this Saturday to mark exact Centenary of Galway’s first All-Ireland victory.

Share story:
Special event this Saturday to mark exact Centenary of Galway’s first All-Ireland victory.

This Saturday at 3pm marks exactly 100 years since Galway won their first All-Ireland championship. The 1923 all Ireland senior hurling final was played on September 14th 1924 when Galway defeated Limerick in the final in Croke Park. To mark the centenary of that game exactly 100 years ago a special event has been organised for 3pm this Saturday at the graveside of Galway captain Mick Kenny in Portumna. Mick’s grandson Tim Tully has organised for the McCarthy Cup to be present, with several members of the past Galway hurlers group Baireoiri na Gaillimhe also in attendance. Any descendants of the 1923 panel are welcome to attend on the day.

Share story:

Preview - Cork City FC Vs Galway United

The Tribeswomen are back in action tonight in Turners Cross this evening to face Cork City FC with a chance of going level on points with Shelbourne in se...

Glenamaddy CS Advance to FAI Schools National Cup Final

Glenamaddy CS booked their place in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup Final after defeating St. Aidan’s Cootehill 2-0 on Tuesday...

Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat

This week’s Hurling Chat, Galway Bay Fm’s weekly Hurling Podcast, has Andy Coen, Cyril Farrell, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh looking at the fi...

Paralympian Ellen Keane Chats to Galway Bay FM About Paris, Retirement and #StopTheDrop

Just days since completing her fifth and final Paralympics in Paris, swimmer and Allianz ambassador Ellen Keane has been reflectiong on her final Games. A...