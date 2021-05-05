SPAR School Zone concludes with 102,860 students reached through the initiative.

print

904 Schools took part in weeks of football themed Primary School activity sheets designed for in-class and remote learning.

Castlegar and Taughmaconnell National Schools wins Galway and Roscommon competitions

The SPAR FAI School Zone reached over 102,000 primary school children throughout Ireland. The digital learning resource was created for teachers and parents of primary school children in 4th, 5th and 6th class.

Interactive and engaging activity sheets, designed with both the classroom and home-schooling in mind, were delivered. The programme ran throughout March and April to help children and schools get through the absence of football in schools.

Activity sheets were delivered twice a week over the course of 4 weeks to 904 primary schools, with 1,252 teachers delivering the lessons. The initiative saw 56,419 boys and 46,441 girls registered to enjoy the lessons, covering core subjects such as Maths, History, Geography, English, Art, Irish and Healthy Eating. This represents 45% female participation.

Each registered school was entered into a competition to win prizes for their school and one school from each county was selected to win a specially commissioned SPAR FAI football kit.

The winners are revealed below.

Congratulations also to Scoil Eoin in Crumlin, Co. Dublin, who were selected as the nationwide winner and will receive a virtual meet and greet with members of Stephen Kenny’s international team.

SPAR’s support of the SPAR FAI School Zone is a continuation of SPAR’s dedication to grassroots football and was developed as an extension to the hugely successful SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme, which had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

FAI Schools and Third Level Programme Co-ordinator John McGuinness said, “The success of the SPAR FAI School Zone is a reflection of the great work of teachers across the country that have continued to bring a fun learning environment to the classroom, despite the difficult challenges that the past year has thrown up.”

“Our partners SPAR has shown great support for this initiative from day one and they continue to be a tremendous support both nationally and locally through their network of retailers in communities across the country.”

“We hope that the SPAR FAI School Zone provided fun and engaging activities for boys and girls nationwide and we are delighted to see the return of the beautiful game to pitches across the country this week. We are looking forward to a successful return to the SPAR Primary 5s later in the year.”

SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly said, “We’ve been supporting the FAI for more than six years now through our ground-breaking sponsorship of the SPAR Primary Schools 5s Programme,”

“It’s been an exceptional year for teachers, parents and students and we are delighted to see that so many children throughout Ireland were able to take part and benefit from the lessons that the SPAR FAI School Zone provided.”

“The overall success of the programme has been a testament to the commitment of our community network of SPAR Retailers around the country, whose involvement with their own local schools continues to drive the participation and success of this great initiative. We very much look forward to working with the FAI next year to continue supporting these great grassroots programmes.”

Parents and teachers can still register to receive this year’s activity sheets here – https://www.fai.ie/domestic/spar-fai-school-zone/register

SPAR School Zone County Winners Breakdown

County Primary School Town Teacher Surname Carlow Bishop Foley School Carlow Peter Doran Cavan Convent of Mercy NS Belturbet Karen Gilroy Clare Inch National School Ennis Sheena Gleeson Cork Knockskeagh National School Clonakilty Aidan McCarthy Donegal St. Patrick’s BNS Carndonagh Roxanna Hirrell Dublin St. Kevin’s GNS Dublin 24 Christine O’Sullivan Galway Castlegar NS Galway Helena Gaughan Kerry Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Tralee Declan Quill Kildare Scoil Mhuire, Leixlip Leixlip Emily Milner Kilkenny St. Mary’s NS Thomastown David Herity Laois The Heath NS Portlaoise Shane Maher Leitrim Largy NS Manorhamilton Shauna Stevens Limerick St. Nessan’s Mungret Tony Kavanagh Longford Scoil Mhuire NS Newtownforbes Ross Gannon Louth Le Chéile ETNS Drogheda Fiona O’Connell Mayo Foxford NS Foxford Grainne Reilly Meath St. Stephen’s NS Navan David O’Brien Monaghan Scoil Éanna Ballybay Liz Duffy Offaly Daingean NS Tullamore Karen Earls Roscommon St. Ronan’s NS, Taughmaconnell Ballinasloe Ronan Breathnach Sligo St. Patrick’s NS Maugherow Mark Gillan Tipperary Dualla NS Cashel John Manley Waterford Holy Cross Tramore Michael Dunford Westmeath Presentation SNS Mullingar Niamh O’Neill Wexford Gusserane NS New Ross Mairead Boyle Wicklow St. Fergal’s NS Bray Bernadette Keyes Zoom Player Call Dublin Scoil Eoin Crumlin Lianne Creighton

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

26 COUNTY WINNERS & 1 NATIONAL WINNER

Teachers who signed up for the SPAR FAI School Zone were automatically entered into a competition, which saw one school in each county winning a special commissioned football kit, courtesy of SPAR.

Regardless of the release dates, these activity sheets can be used in the classroom or at home to test your children’s footie knowledge in a fun & interactive manner.

SPAR SCHOOL ZONE ACTIVITY SHEETS

Released March 15, 2021 Series 1 looks at…

* EURO 2016

* That infamous Robbie BRADY goal

* Sligo Rovers outdoor museum

* The Aviva Stadium

* Healthy eating tips

* Keepie Uppie challenge

* Crossword

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%201

Released March 15, 2021 Series 2 St. Patrick’s Day special

* The Shamrock

* St. Patrick’s Day

* RTE Virtual Parade TV

* St. Patrick’s Athletic FC

* Healthy eating tips

* Toe tap Challenge

* Art & anagrams

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%202

Released March 22, 2021 Series 3 looks at…

* Short Story Writing

* Interview techniques

* Derry City FC & Cobh Ramblers FC

* Healthy meals

* Pass ball with 2 feet

* Spot the ball

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%203

Released March 22, 2021 Series 4 Women’s Football special

* Show Your Support #IRLWNT

* Learn about Vera Pauw

* Maths with Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett & Grace Moloney

* Healthy snacks

* Codeword Challenge

* Stephanie Roche Puskas Award

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%204

Released April 12, 2021 Series 5 looks at…

* Test yourself tongue twisters

* Create a footie themed Limerick

* History of Republic of Ireland National Teams

* Healthy meals

* Maths with footie graphics

* Amber BARRETT goal vs Greece

* Finn Harps FC

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%205

Released April 12, 2021 Series 6 Referee special

* View Neil Doyle prep

* History with Michelle O’Neill

* Laws of the Game

* Healthy eating tips

* Fitness Challenge

* Quiz Time

* Maths

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%206

Released April 19, 2021 Series 7 looks at…

* The National Anthem

* Dalymount Park

* Healthy eating

* Pass the ball Challenge

* Maths

* Crossword

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%207

Released April 19, 2021 Series 8 League of Ireland special

* Role of a Captain

* Learn more about Seamus Coleman

* League of Ireland History

* Watch Dundalk striker Jordan FLORES goal

* Galway United

* Healthy eating

* Dribbling Challenge

* Maths

* Crest Test

* Cúpla focal

– Get in the Zone! http://www.faischools.ie/SPAR%20School%20Zone%20Series%208