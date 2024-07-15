Spain WU19 0-0 Ireland WU19

Share story:

The Ireland Women’s Under-19s secured a deserved point in a 0-0 draw with Spain in their first game in the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships.

The task of coming up against the current holders of the trophy was always going be a difficult one but Ireland showed resilience to hold off a strong Spanish side.

Goalkeeper Katie Keane was in superb form to record a clean sheet with Spain registering 12 shots on target.

Attacker Daniela Agote proved to be a constant threat with her combination of pace and skill, while Daniela Arques was in charge of set-pieces and kept the Irish defence on high alert throughout.

Athlone Town stopper Keane did brilliantly to deny Pau with a diving save early on before shutting out Agote, Adriana Ranera and Cris Libran as Spain heaped the pressure on.

The tactical discipline that Ireland showed was hugely impressive and matched by an incredible work-rate as they continued to fight for every ball and scrap to earn a first point in Group B.

Ireland will now look to Thursday’s meeting with last year’s runners-up Germany as they attempt to secure a place in the semi-finals – and beyond.

Spain: Eunate Astralaga; Noemi (Pau Rubio 75), Aicha Camara, Adriana Ranera, Judit Pujois; Ainhoa Alguacll, Daniela Arques, Cris Libran; Daniela Agote (Marisa 75), Barbara Lopez (Intza Eguiguren 46), Pau (Raquel Gil Villar 84).

Ireland: Katie Keane; Meabh Russell, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen, Aoife Kelly, Jodie Loughrey; Jess Fitzgerald (Hannah Healy 65), Sophie Morrin (Mary Phillips 78); Ellen Dolan, Joy Ralph (Rola Olusola 87), Lia O’Leary.

Referee: Michalina Diakow (Poland).

Fixtures / Results

Monday, July 15th | Spain 0-0 Ireland, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00

Thursday, July 18th | Ireland v Germany, Jonava City Stadium, KO 12:00

Sunday, July 21st | Ireland v Netherlands, Futbolo Stadionas Marijampolėje, KO 12:00