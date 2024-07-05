Galway Bay FM

5 July 2024

~1 minutes read

South East Galway Warriors Club Formed for Women’s Rugby in County Galway

Share story:
South East Galway Warriors Club Formed for Women’s Rugby in County Galway

‘South East Galway Warriors’ has been formed to put a senior women’s rugby team together going forward with the Loughrea, Ballinasloe, Gort and Monivea clubs involved.

As popular as women’s rugby has been in Galway in recent years, outside of Galwegians and Tuam/Oughterard, there has been no where for players to go once they finished under-18 in east Galway.

The four clubs have come together to start trials and build a squad for Division 2 of the Connacht League next season.  Open trials begin in Loughrea on August 7th with training proper starting in September.

To chat about the formation of the club, the need for more coaches and women’s rugby in general, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was joined by Maurice Moloney (Loughrea), Fraser Donaldson (Gort) and Steve Goode (Ballinasloe).

To find out further details, check out the South East Galway Warriors’ Facebook page.  Click HERE

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway vs Dublin (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Quarter-Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Galway travel to Dublin this Saturday (6th July 2024) in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship quarter-final. It’s their first mee...

Galway vs Waterford (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Final Preview with Shona Curran)

After the disappointment of last weekend’s 12-point defeat to Cork, Galway must pick themselves up this Sunday (7th July 2024) when they go up again...

Tom Fannon Among Aquatics Team Officially Selected for Team Ireland at Paris 2024

Laser Swimming Club’s Tom Fannon has been named on the Ireland aquatics team for the Olympic Games in Paris, competing in the men’s 50m freestyle. The...

FIMBA European Championships Action Concludes in Pesaro

Seven Irish Masters teams competed in the FIMBA European Championships, across the past ten days in both Men’s and Women’s tournaments ranging...