23 November 2023

Some Change Expected at Galway GAA Convention With Contest for Secretary Position

The nominations for the 2024 Galway GAA Convention have been released with chairperson Paul Bellew from Padraig Pearses unopposed for a third year.

Clarinbridge’s Michael McMahon (outgoing assistant secretary) and Ahascragh/Fohenagh’s Michelle Healy (outgoing PRO) will contest the vacant secretary position, while Kinvara’s Michael Burke remains as treasurer.

There are two candidates for the assistant treasurer spot – Turloughmore’s Mark Brennan and St. Thomas’ Enda Mulkerrins, but there are no nominations for Assistant Secretary or PRO.

Outgoing secretary Seamus O’Grady is one of four nominees for Connacht delegate along with Michael Larkin (Craughwell), Caltra’s Aidan Murray and Mike Ryder (Corofin).

The GAA Convention takes place in the Galmont Hotel on Monday, 11th December.

