19 September 2024

Preview Galway United V Shelbourne FC

Friday evening at 7.45pm will see one of the biggest matches of Galway United’s season so far when they face league leader’s Shelbourne. The Tribesmen are coming off the back of an agonising defeat to Shamrock Rovers after a controversial late goal lost Galway a vital point. Despite the defeat, United are still in a position to snatch fourth place in the division and go level on points with Rovers for third place, leaving a match by match showdown for the final spot for European qualification with 7 games remaining.

John Mulligan had a chat with John Caulfield ahead of the Shelbourne clash.

 

