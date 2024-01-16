Glenamaddy Community School wins dramatic FAI Schools Connacht Senior B Cup Final

Glenamaddy Community School have produced a massive shock by winning The FAI Connacht Schools Senior B Cup final in Headford on penalties.

Starting as underdogs against a very strong St Joseph’s Foxford who were going for their fourth Connacht title in a row, the game finished 2-2 after normal time. Conor Kennedy opened the scoring for Glenamaddy and following a Foxford equaliser, Dylan Joyce restored Glenamaddy’s lead before a late equaliser meant extra time.

Foxford took the lead in extra time and looked like winning the game only for Dylan Joyce to score a dramatic equaliser in the final minutes to bring the game to penalties.

Glenamaddy were faultless during the shootout with Owen Collins, Dylan Joyce, Eoin Morgan, Conor Kennedy, and Michael Giblin all finding the net while. Foxford put their third penalty wide.

This is the first time in twenty years that the school has won this cup and now goes on to the National Cup Semi-Final against the Ulster Champions, either Coláiste Oiriall of Monaghan or Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny who meet in the Ulster Final on Thursday in Ballyshannon.